Atlantic
Free training grants available through the T.Byrd Center: Those recently laid off or only working 20 hours or less could qualify for a free training grant through the T.Byrd Center in Pleasantville. Apply now for new, upcoming classes. The training grants offer certifications to give participants the skills needed for their next job. The Center also now offers online programs for veterans. Call or visit the website for information regarding ongoing classes. The Center is located at 1501 S. New Road. Call 609-484-9356 or visit TByrdCenter.com.
Cape May
County to test Reverse 911 system: The Office of Emergency Management will test its Code Red system Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The program is designed to notify residents in the event of a major storm event or disaster. Roughly 100,000 people who have signed up for the service in Cape May County will get the message via a phone call, text or email. County officials use the Code Red system to notify residents and visitors in the event of an evacuation. The message will make it clear that a test is being conducted and no actual emergency is taking place, said officials. To self-register for alerts, visit capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management.
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. This is the fair’s 50th anniversary and will be held on the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Southern Ocean
Medicine drop box: AtlantiCare Health Park at 517 Route 72 West in Manahawkin offers a medication disposal box to assist patients and the community in disposing of old, unwanted or partially used medications. The box, shaped like mail-drop box, is set up at the AtlantiCare community pharmacy. For more information, visit atlanticare.org.