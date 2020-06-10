Atlantic
Reserve your Atlantic County Park Pavilion: Beginning June 15, Atlantic County Parks will begin accepting reservations for rental/use of its pavilions at various park locations including Estell Manor, Lake Lenape Parks, Oscar E. McClinton Park and Camp Acagisca. Reservations will be limited to parties of 100 or less as per the current state directives. For reservations, call 609-625-8219. To learn more, visit aclink.org/parks.
Juneteenth celebration: Due to social distancing restrictions, this year’s annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by Epoch Creations women’s group will be a virtual event, organizers said. The community is invited to visit the group’s facebook page anytime June 19. This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Vote.” Speakers include the Rev. Gary Melton, Pleasantville Council President Judy Ward and Iola Brazelton, Epoch Creations president.
JFS cancels summer House Tour fundraiser: This year’s 33rd annual House Tour sponsored by Jewish Family Service was called off over concern for the health and safety of the guests, volunteers and staff, organizers announced. The popular event raised funds for the JFS Village by the Shore program. To assist JFS in reaching its $60,000 goal, visit jfsatlantic.org to make a secure, online contribution. For more information, call Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144.
MHAAC community outreach: The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has expanded community outreach with multiple new wellness initiatives, group meetings and discussion groups. The agency is supporting individuals in need of emotional support, coping strategies and stress management as well as those living with a mental illness and their family members. Interested participants can connect to any of more than 30 virtual group meetings by cell phone or online. The agency provides links and phone numbers associated with groups on their website, social media platforms or by phoning their local office. There is no cost to participate. For more information, call 609 652-3800 or visit MHAAC.info.
Cape May
Cape Assist hosts virtual wellness program for adults: Cape Assist welcomes individuals 51 and older to participate in the next installment of its W.I.S.E. Program, a wellness initiative focusing on older adults. The group setting allows participants to meet like-minded individuals and offer support and encouragement as needed. Sessions are held from 1 to 2 p.m. Mondays on Zoom throughout June and July. Group dates are: June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27. The program is free, but spots are limited. Advance registration is required. Participants will receive a care package and two $25 gift cards once the course is completed. To register, call Alana at 609-522-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
Cape Assist offers counseling services for gambling addiction: Cape Assist partners with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to offer funded treatment to those suffering from gambling problems and their family members. The services will be offered through the Cape Assist Counseling Department. All clinical staff have been trained to provide services. If you or someone you love has a gambling problem and would like counseling services, call 609-522-5960 or visit capeassist.org.
Cumberland
Sheriff’s Office offers grocery shopping assistance to older adults: Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino and the Special Services Division of the Sheriff’s Office are assisting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The office will help residents or a family member set up the Shop Rite app on their electronic device. They then place the order with the Shop Rite of Millville, give the Sheriff’s Office the order number and the officers will pick up their order and deliver it to their home. Residents can also call when they are in need of household essentials and officers will go to the store, purchase them and deliver to their homes. For information, call Sheriff’s Officer Erica Quinones at 856-451-4449, ext. 25132.
“Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering in a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit theave.biz.
Southern Ocean
Donations of cleaning supplies requested: The Tuckerton Seaport and Baymen’s Museum at 120 W. Main St. is accepting donations of cleaning supplies. Items may be dropped off on the Visitor Center front porch. For more information, call 609-296-8868 or visit tuckertonseaport.org.
