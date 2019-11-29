Atlantic
Volunteers needed on Christmas Day: Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township is looking for local residents who are available to volunteer a few hours on Christmas so employees may be with their families for the holiday. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Shifts are available during the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If interested, email Missy Rundio at rundiom@ seashoregardens.org.
ACUA food drive: Atlantic County residents are asked to place non-perishable food items at the curb on their recycling collection day as part of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s 29th annual Holiday Food Drive. The food drive will take place Dec. 2-13. All food collected will be distributed through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Egg Harbor Township location. To participate, fill any bag or box with your donation and leave at the curb on your recycling day. For more information, call 609-272-6950 or visit ACUA.com/FoodDrive.
Cape May
Kids’ Holiday Palooza: Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is sponsoring a holiday-themed event for youth in kindergarten through third grade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. The event will provide five hours of activities, including lunch and an afternoon holiday movie. The program is open to all children; you do not have to be in 4-H to attend. Cost is $20 per child. To register, call 609- 465-5115, ext. 3607 or visit cmc4h.com.
Cumberland
Big Brothers Big Sisters needs male volunteers: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties has an urgent need for male mentors with an associate degree, or higher, who would like to be matched with high school students taking part in the BBBS Mentor2.0 program. The program provides students with the leadership, career and social skills needed to graduate high school prepared for college. The basic mentor requirements for the program include: Mentors must be at least 21 and hold an associate degree or higher; maintain a reliable internet connection; commit to mentoring for at least one year; commit to sending one weekly message on an interesting topic that Mentor2.0 provides through the platform; commit to meeting a mentee once every four weeks for two hours at a Mentor2.0-facilitated event; and agree to only communicate and meet within the above framework, for curriculum focus and program fidelity. If you are interested, call Tygh Powell at 856-692-0916 or email tpowell@southjerseybigs.org.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of iPods, mp3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and iTunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program. Players may be dropped off at the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31. For information, call 609-597-1000. ext. 8583.
