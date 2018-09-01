Atlantic
Veterans information services: Veterans advocate Lou Green will provide assistance information to veterans from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Use the entrance at Ruby Tuesday. The services are free. These are the final two sessions after 17 years of service, according to Green. For information, call 609-407-1332.
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Both sessions will be held at the CASA Office, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCape CASA.org.
Atlantic, Cape May Democrats form new partnership: Cape May County Democratic Chairman Brendan Sciarra and Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman announced the formation of Cape-Atlantic Democratic Unity, a partnership between the Democratic Committees in the two counties to foster growth of the political party in South Jersey. For more information or to get involved, email capeatlanticdemocraticunity@gmail.com.
Cape May
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue needs additional year-round volunteers. The shelter is at 701 Butter Road, in the Ocean View section of Upper Township. Especially needed volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimal- rescue.org.
Soroptimists seek award applicants: Soroptimist International of Cape May County is looking for qualified women to apply for this year’s Live Your Dream Award. The award aids women who provide primary financial support for herself and dependents. To qualify, an applicant must be enrolled in or accepted to a vocational/skills training program or undergraduate degree. Two $2,000 awards are offered this year. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15. For information, call Denise Shuler 609-425-5014 or visit SICMC.com.
Cumberland
Free Job Corps program: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland will hold sessions for job training from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. first Tuesdays of the month. The program is open to ages 16 to 24 who need a high school diploma and/or hands-on training. For information, call 856-794-4244 or visit VinelandLibrary.org.
Ocean
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. New students must register in person, and new full-time students must complete orientation prior to registering. Evening and weekend classes are held on the main campus in Toms River, at the Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, and at off-campus locations throughout Ocean County. Online classes are also available. For more information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.