Atlantic County
Tools for Schools Drive: AMI Foundation’s 10th annual drive to collect school supplies for children runs to Aug. 20. Donations may be dropped off at any AMI location in Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties. Blue collection bins are in the reception areas. For a list of needed items, visit atlanticmedicalimaging.com.
Nominations sought for Donald J. Sykes Award: Nominations are being accepted for the Donald J. Sykes Award, named in memory of the former chairman of the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board and an active community advocate. Nominees must be Atlantic County residents and have a disability as defined by the American with Disabilities Act. All submitted letters will be reviewed for the nominee’s personal qualities, accomplishments and contributions to the community. Individuals of all ages may be nominated. Letters must be postmarked by Aug. 31. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 4386, or email Chickadel_cristine@aclink .org.
Stockton seeks volunteers for lifestyle and brain health research project: Stockton University needs volunteers between 35 and 64 years of age to participate in a research project on brain health at Stockton University’s Galloway Township campus. The goal is to learn more about the physiological changes in the brain that occur during aging and how lifestyle choices serve to protect the brain. The study is comprised of two sessions, each about an hour long. Male and female participants of all races and ethnicities are sought. Participants who are left-handed are also sought. For information, call associate Professor Jessica Fleck at 609-626-3444 or visit stockton.edu/brain-research.
Cape May County
Back to School Bash: The next meeting of Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. There will be information for grandparents to use to prepare for the new school year, a guest speaker and activities for grandparents and grandchildren. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but advanced registration is required. For information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609.
Rea’s Farm hosts Lenape Nation for treaty-signing celebration: The public is invited to a Lenape Culture Program from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Rea’s Farm, 400 Stevens St., West Cape May, to mark the fourth anniversary of the Treaty of Renewed Friendship between the Lenape Indian Tribe and the people that neighbor the Delaware River. The program includes drumming, singing and a Friendship Dance. The celebration continues 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19 with live music, food, vendors, games, storytelling and exhibits of Native American culture. It’s free to attend; donations are accepted. For information, call 201-725-4428.
Cumberland County
‘Cumberland Stars Light Up the Night’: The public is invited to join Miss Cumberland County Olivia Cruz, Miss Vineland Sarah Layton and Miss NJ Pre-Teen Rylee Howerton for a program showcasing local talent Aug. 19 at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave. Also serving as emcee will be “Nor’Easter” Nick Pittman. Doors open 4 p.m.; show begins at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $13; ages 10 and younger are $7. A $3 donation to the Landis Theater is included. Proceeds benefit CASA PRAC, The Challenger League, Love through Laces and The Miss Cumberland County Scholarship Pageant. For information, visit landistheater.com or email lovethroughlaces @gmail.com.
Ocean County
‘Persecution of the Gypsies During the Holocaust’ lecture: The public is invited to a talk 2 p.m. Aug. 16 about the legal discrimination against German Gypsies and the extermination of their group by the Nazi regime. It will be held at Stockton University’s satellite campus, 712 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. To register, call 609-626-3883.
The talk will be presented by Lillian Hussong, Ph.D. candidate.
Family Night at LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, invites all ages to a hands-on Touchable Science program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. The program is free to members, and $10 for guests. For information, call 609-494-1241 or visit lbifoundation.org.