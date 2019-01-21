Atlantic
American Heart Month community breakfast: Shore Physicians Group continues its Be Well Connected community breakfast education series with a discussion about stroke and heart health from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. The event is free and open to the community. Guests will hear from a panel of Shore experts. The event will include a continental breakfast, question and answer session and information about additional resources. To RSVP, call 609-653-3435.
Free pet behavior lectures: Loring Slivinski, former veterinary hospital owner and dog trainer, offers free monthly lectures to pet owners. Topics will include obeying commands, walking on a leash, maintaining your dog’s attention, litter box issues, destructive cats and more. Lectures will be held at 6 p.m. third Thursday of each month beginning Feb. 21 at the Warren E. Fox Nature Center, Atlantic County Park, 109 State Route 50, Estell Manor. For more information, call 609-625-1897.
Cape May
Free pet rabies clinics: The Cape May County Department of Health announces the following municipal rabies clinics: Jan. 26 — 1 to 3 p.m., Dennis Township Municipal Building, 571 Petersburg Road, Dennisville; 10 a.m. to noon, Fire House, Fifth Street, Ocean City; Feb. 2 — 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House; Feb. 16 — 1 to 3 p.m., Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville; Feb. 23 — 1 to 2 p.m., Municipal Building, 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood; March 5 — 6 p.m., Fire Hall, 712 Franklin St., Cape May; March 9 — 10 a.m. to noon, Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue, Woodbine; March 23 — 9 to 10 a.m., Old Public School, 4501 Park Road, Sea Isle City; April 13 — 9 to 11 a.m., Lower Township Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma; May 18 — 2 to 3 p.m., Middle Township Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St., Cape May Court House. Cumberland
Maurice River Music salon concerts: Pianists Allison Franzetti and Carlos Franzetti will perform 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the next salon concert to be held at a residence in the Mauricetown area. Seating is limited. Reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. To RSVP, call 856-506-0580 visit mauricerivermusic.com.
Future concerts will be held March 24 by clarinetist Christopher Di Santo with violinist Ruotao Mao and pianist Michael Sheadel; and April 7 by marimba virtuoso Makoto Nakura.