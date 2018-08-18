Atlantic County
CASA volunteers needed: Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties seeks volunteer advocates for children living in foster care. Training is free. Information sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m., and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both sessions will be held at the CASA Office, 321 Shore Road, Somers Point. For information, call 609-601-7800 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org.
Mobile mammography van: The AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van will visit the following locations to provide breast cancer screenings for women: Tuesday — Airport Commerce Center, Egg Harbor Township; Wednesday — Southern Jersey Family Medicine, Hammonton; Friday — ShopRite, Hammonton; and Aug. 29 — Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. A prescription may not be needed. For information and specific hours, call the scheduling department at 609-677-9729 or visit amifoundation.net.
Cape May County
Mediation volunteers sought: Cape Mediation Services Inc. seeks volunteers for family and community mediations. The family program assists separating and divorcing couples in formulating a parenting plan for their children. The community program provides services to disputing parties involved in a variety of neighborhood, business or community conflicts. Applicants selected will receive free training at Stockton University’s Atlantic City Campus beginning Sept. 27. For information, call Pam Kaithern, executive director, at 609-463-0323 or email cmcba.ed@gmail.com.
Cumberland County
Food truck festival: The second annual Food Truck Festival on The Ave returns to downtown Vineland from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 26, rain or shine, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. Admission is free. The event will feature almost 20 food trucks, a beer and wine tent, live entertainment, activities for all ages, a fire truck display and games. For information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Ocean County
Register for fall classes at OCC: Registration for the fall term at Ocean County College is underway. Evening and weekend classes are held on the main campus in Toms River, at the Southern Education Center in Manahawkin, and at off-campus locations throughout Ocean County. Online classes are also available. For more information, call 732-255-0304 or visit ocean.edu.
Family Night at LBIF: The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies, invites all ages to a Touchable Science program from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The program is free to members, and $10 for guests. For information, call 609-494-1241.
or visit lbifoundation.org.