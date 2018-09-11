Atlantic
Hope One mobile unit visits: The Hope One mobile response unit will travel to locations throughout Atlantic County to provide services to persons in need suffering with addiction issues. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician and a certified peer recovery specialist will staff the vehicle. Narcan kits and training will be provided to family members and friends of those suffering with an opioid addiction. Services are free and confidential. The unit will visit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at the train station lot, Route 30, Egg Harbor City; 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at Kennedy Plaza, Atlantic City; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at ShopRite of English Creek, Egg Harbor Township; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at the K-Mart parking lot, Somers Point; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Walmart parking lot, Hammonton. For information, visit hopeoneac.com.
Big Brothers Big Sisters car raffle: The fundraising committee announced 750 tickets remain for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Atlantic and Cape May Counties fundraiser. The contest is limited to 1,500 participants. Tickets are $100 each. A drawing for the winner will be held 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Mercedes-Benz of Atlantic City, Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. There will be hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer and entertainment. For information, call 609-573-5029, ext. 15, or visit bigticket2ride.org.
Free fitness classes for seniors: The Milton & Betty Katz JCC will host a series of free fitness classes in Atlantic County for adults ages 60 and older. Classes begin Sept. 17 and continue through December. The schedule includes: Fun Fitness For All — 11:45 a.m. Mondays at the Jewsih Community Center, Margate; Intro to Chi Kung — noon Mondays at the Atlantic County Library, Egg Harbor Township branch; Creative Writing — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Otto Bruyns Library, Northfield; Intro to Wu Style Tai Chi Chuan — 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Otto Bruyns Library, Northfield; Creative Arts — 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Linwood Public Library; and History of Performing Arts — 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library, Galloway Township branch. For more information, call 609-822-1167 or visit JCCAtlantic.org.
Cape May
Beacon Animal Rescue volunteers needed: Beacon Animal Rescue in the Ocean View section of Upper Township needs additional year-round volunteers. Especially needed are volunteers to handle office tasks, morning kennel and cat room cleaners and afternoon dog walkers. Complete a volunteer application in person or visit beaconanimalrescue.org.
Kiwanis Club seeks new members: The Kiwanis Club of Cape May meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays for networking and dinner at its clubhouse, 1041 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Anybody who would like to be active in the community is invited to join. If interested, visit CapeMayKiwanis.com.
Cumberland
NAMI hosts guest speaker: The Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept 17 at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave., Vineland, which will become the new permanent location for NAMI meetings. The guest speaker will be Doris Cunningham, program director of Intensive Family Support Services at the Cumberland County Guidance Center. The speaker’s presentation will be followed by concurrent support groups for mental health consumers and family members/caregivers. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Ocean
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Resorts Casino bus trip: The Manahawkin Senior Social Club hosts a bus trip to Atlantic City from 10:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. third Mondays of the month. The public is welcome. The bus departs from the Moose Lodge parking lot at 120 Route 72 West, Stafford Township. The cost is $25. For more information, call 609-597-5222 or 609-978-5025.