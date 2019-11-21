Atlantic
Thanksgiving prayer breakfast: The public is invited to join community leaders, pastors and others for a buffet breakfast from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Historic Smithville Inn, Route 9, Galloway Township. The event will also feature music and messages of hope and thankfulness. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the Wimberg Funeral Home or call 609-965-0357. For information, call Jeff Whitaker at 609-277-4704 or visit the Facebook page @atlanticcountyprays.
JFS participates in women’s health study: Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties announced a partnership with Rutgers University School of Nursing–Camden Community Design for a Health and Wellness Interdisciplinary Research Group Study. The research will help improve breast cancer screening compliance for Atlantic County women with severe mental illness, according to the JFS press release. The interdisciplinary research group is made up of mental and medical healthcare professionals as well as breast health experts. This group will conduct focus groups and individual interviews to evaluate barriers to care, service delivery and challenges related to mental illness. The goal is to create a prototype to disseminate throughout New Jersey. For more information, call 609-822-1108 or visit www.jfsatlantic.org.
Cape May
Kids’ Holiday Palooza: Cape May County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is sponsoring a holiday-themed event for youth in kindergarten through third grade from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center located on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House. Parents may leave their little ones with 4-H while they go shopping. The event will provide five hours of activities, including lunch and an afternoon holiday movie. The program is open to all children, you do not have to be in 4-H to attend. The cost to attend is $20 per child. To register, call 609- 465-5115, ext. 3607 or visit cmc4h.com.
Southern Ocean
Donations of music devices needed for dementia patients: Stafford Recreation is collecting donations of Ipods, MP3 players, over-the-ear headphones, device chargers and ITunes cards for its “Awaken Memories with Music” program, a community effort to get music into the lives of those with dementia. Players can be dropped off at the Recreation Office at Town Hall, 260 E. Bay Ave.; the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave.; and the Pine Street Recreation Building. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 31.
For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
