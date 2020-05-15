Cape May
How to Grow Small Fruits at Home virtual workshop: Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host a free virtual workshop, via Webex at 10 a.m. May 21. Participants will learn about growing strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and grapes, proper planting and pruning techniques. For more information, visit capemay.njaes. rutgers.edu.
Cumberland
“Shop Local, Shop Safe” campaign: Main Street Vineland and the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce are partnering in a new campaign to support downtown Vineland businesses with 200 yard signs promoting local businesses and employees. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Southern Ocean
Quilters plan bus trip: The annual fabric shopping excursion to Lancaster by the Pieceful Shores Quilters is postponed until Sept. 24. The bus pickup point is 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. The cost is $38 for guild members and $42 for nonmembers. Stops include Weavers Dry Goods, Kitchen Kettle Village and Log Cabin Quilts. For more information, call Charlene at 609-296-7652.
