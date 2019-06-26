Atlantic
Senior citizen ballet classes: Cygnus Creative Arts Centre in Egg Harbor Township is hosting ballet classes for senior citizens ages 65 and older who are residents of Atlantic County on Tuesdays. The free classes will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the center, located at 5045 English Creek Ave. For more information, call 609-272-1199 or visit CygnusArts.org.
Bernie Sanders rally: Atlantic County for Bernie will host a party to view the second round of the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate on June 27 at the Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township. The gathering begins 8 p.m., and the debate starts at 9 p.m.
Cape May
4-H Fair: The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 2019 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18-20. at the fairgrounds at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Three-day commercial vendor fees include basic electricity and start at $130. A one-day vendor permit is available for $75. Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605.
Cumberland
Sen. Booker holds mobile office hours: Staff from the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Booker will be on site from 4 to 8 p.m. July 3 at the Cumberland County Fair, 3301 Carmel Road, Millville. They will answer questions, help with issues residents may have with federal agencies and provide informational resources about healthcare, social security, veterans’ services, consumer protection and other topics. The public is welcome.
‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children will return to downtown Vineland for five consecutive Fridays. They will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5, 12, 19 and 26 on Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. They are free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.