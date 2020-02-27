Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meetings: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. March 11 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg's mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mays Landing
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. invites the public to its book, audio and video sale to benefit the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The book sale room is open daily through March 31 during regular library hours. For information, call 609-625-2776 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild seeks fundraiser donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser to be held March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Needed are gift basket items and live auction items. Sponsorships are available at $100, $200 and $300 levels. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com .
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through March 31 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Stafford Township
Master Gardeners diagnostic clinic: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Ocean County Master Gardener team will be available to answer questions from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library at 129 N. Main St. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies. The program is free.
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman's Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club's Facebook page.
