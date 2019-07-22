Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
New craft club for adults: The Free Public Library invites residents ages 18 and older to join its new Adult Craft Club. Classes are free, and most supplies are provided. All times are 3 p.m. at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Registration is required due to limited space. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075. July 24: Paper Beads — make paper beads from recyled magazines and books; Aug. 14: Basic Macrame — celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock by learning basic macrame knotting techniques to make bracelets, necklaces and more; Aug. 28: Paper Flowers — use recycled book pages to create paper roses.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May Court House
Health information for vets: The Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 at 100 Dias Creek Road will host a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday by Jacqueline Hinker on the recently passed VA Mission Act. The Mission Act is a bipartisan bill that improves VA’s ability to hire high-quality health care professionals, consolidate and improve VA community care programs, expand caregiver benefits to pre-9/11 veterans and establish a process to evaluate and reform VA’s capital infrastructure, said Peter Jespersen, Post 198 financial officer. The program is free. For information, call 609-463-4872.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 641 Radio Road. Guest speaker Margaret Gaskill will give a presentation about tomb stones. The group meets fourth Tuesdays. Anybody interested in researching family history is invited to join. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Margate
Beth Israel hosts beach services: The community is invited to attend Friday night worship services on the Huntington Avenue beach 5:30 p.m. July 26 and Aug. 16. If the weather is uncooperative, services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. Bring a beach chair. For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.
North Wildwood
Summer outdoor Shabbat services: Beth Judah Temple will host outdoor Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Booth Amphitheatre, Second and Ocean avenues, to be conducted by Rabbi Ron Isaacs. In case of inclement weather, services will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific avenues. All are welcome. For information, call the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.class=”ydp2664ccfemsonormal”}{a}Pleasantville{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}English conversation group: Adults are invited to practice their English speaking skills from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27 at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City{/div}‘Dollar Dog Day’: VFW Post 1963 Auxiliary will sell hot dogs, snacks and beverages for $1 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27 at VFW Post 1963, 301 JFK Blvd. The family-friendly event will feature lawn games and a photo opportunity in front of a military jeep. Proceeds support active duty U.S. military members and veterans. For more information, call 609-263-1711.
Somers Point
Meet the author: A book talk by Belle Brett, author of “Gena in the Floating World,” will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The book was inspired by the author’s experiences in 1980 Japan. There is limited seating. To RSVP, call 609-653-4991.
Stafford Township
Quilters group: The Pieceful Shores Quilt Guild meets 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Bay Ave Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Maquire at 609-812-9348{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Vineland {/a}{/div}‘Pop-Up’ Play Street programs: The Play Streets program for children takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26 at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. Activities include a water relay, whiffle ball, Horizon Blender Bike, basketball and a DJ. Snacks are provided. The block will be closed to traffic on those days. The event is free to attend. For more information, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.