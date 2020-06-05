Atlantic City
Library and A.C. Arts Foundation to partner for online storytime: The Atlantic City Free Public Library and Atlantic City Arts Foundation invite patrons to a storytime 10:30 a.m. Monday. The ACAF’s Peter Hagen will read “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. The video will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. For more information, visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Ocean City
Annual flower show goes virtual for 2020: The NJ Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City will be a virtual event this year, according to organizers. Submit photos of your home gardens or flower arrangements to events@ocnj.us and a few will be posted via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook Page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is Sunday. The public may view featured selections online beginning June 9. When submitting photos, provide your name, any special information about your submission and share any gardening tips you came across while working on your project.
Pleasantville
”Prayer for Change” event: The community is invited to attend a prayer meeting 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot at Evangelical Full Gospel Fellowship Church, 521 Doughty Road. The event is organized by Beyoncé Jerkins and will feature more than a dozen community and spiritual leaders. All ages are encouraged to attend. Social distancing will be strongly enforced and face masks must be worn if participants plan to exit their cars, organizers said. For information, email beyoncejerkinsam@gmail.com.
Sea Isle City
Graduation parade: Mayor Leonard Desiderio will lead a graduation car parade starting 1 p.m. June 17, winding through the city past the homes of 2020 graduates. Residences with college, high school or grade school graduating students are invited to sign-up prior to the parade. To register for the drive-by celebration, email sicpublic-relations@seaislecitynj.us with the student’s complete name, school they attended, home address and a contact number before 12 noon June 16. For information, cal 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
2020 veterans beach tags: U.S. military veterans who live in or visit Sea Isle City can receive a complimentary Veterans Beach Tag by visiting the Beach Tag Office, located inside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Each veteran must present their DD214 Discharge Papers and one other form of identification. For more information, visit SeaIsleCityNJ.us or call 609-263-8687, ext. 105.
Vineland
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Co. #4 will hold its annual Hot Roast Beef Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Oak and Main roads Fire Station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is take out only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or contact the department’s Facebook page. A limited amount of tickets will be available the day of the event.
