Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Buena Vista Township
Holiday Gift Boutique: The Special Events Committee will host its second annual Holiday Gift Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway. There will be a variety of unique, specialty and handmade items to purchase. Crafters are needed. For more information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
’Save a Turtle’ T-shirts: The Environmental Commission is welling cotton T-shirts at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Long sleeve shirts are $15; short sleeve $10. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Tuckerton
Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.
Vineland
Women’s club hosts craft night: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites local women to a free craft night and meet and greet 7 p.m. Thursday at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. Make a fall craft while learning about the club and its charitable projects. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-696-3944.
Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays in November. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.
