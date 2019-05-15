Atlantic City
Chelsea Neighborhood Association meets: Residents are invited to meet the candidates in the June primary election at the civic group’s next monthly meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration vendors needed: EPOCH Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. June 15 at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Vendor spaces are available for $15. Food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities are planned. For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Mays Landing
Family Space Night: The Joseph C. Shaner Elementary School PTA will host its fourth annual space night 5:30 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium at 5801 Third St. The event will feature a star lab, crafts, guest speakers and photo opportunities. For information, call 609-625-6600.
Middle Township
Cops & Coffee: The Middle Township Police Department will host its monthly Cops & Coffee program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Donut Connection in Cape May Court House. The community is invited to have a cup of coffee with officers and some friendly conversation. Business owners who would like to host the next session should call Sgt. Mark Higginbottom at 609-463-1833.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For more information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Casting call for video: Main Street Vineland is looking for volunteers to take part in a video highlighting the shopping and dining experiences available in the community. Extras and behind-the-scenes support are needed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday. The rain date is May 20. For information, call 856-794-8653.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. There is an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277.
or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.