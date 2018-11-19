Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Thanksgiving community feast: St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church at 1709 Arctic Ave. invites the community to share a turkey dinner and fellowship from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Turkeys are provided by 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz. For information, call 609-345-0718.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Schoolhouse Christmas: The holiday program sponsored by the Mullica in the Pines Historical Society will be held from 6 to 8 pm. Tuesday at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Senior Handbell Choir from Pilgrim Academy will perform. There will be a cookie break, entertainment and a brief presentation by Stone Russell about his Eagle Scout project. For information, call 609-0561-4034.
North Wildood
High school musical: The Wildwood Catholic High School theater department will perform “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the school auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. For information, call Julie Roche at 609-522-7204 or visit wildwoodcatholic.org.
Ocean City
Warmth for Winter drive: The Board of Realtors is collecting winter coats, boots and blankets through Wednesday to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet for needy families. Monetary donations also are accepted. Items may be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St. For more information, call 609-399-0128.
Sea Isle City
Caregiver meetings: Cape Assist will hold Caregiver Support Group meetings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 18 at the Public School, 4501 Park Road. All are welcome. The meetings will offer support and encouragement from others who share similar experiences caring for a loved one. Refreshments will be provided. For information, call Lisa at Cape Assist at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.
Somers Point
Historical Museum hours: The Somers Point Historical Museum at 745 Shore Road is open by appointment during the fall. The museum, built circa 1886, houses exhibits and vintage photos. For information, call 609-927-2900 or visit somerspointhistory.org.
Ventnor
Holiday parade participants sought: The Holiday Parade Committee announces this year’s parade and block party will be held Dec. 1, with a rain date of Dec. 8. The parade down Ventnor Avenue will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a block party at New Haven and Ventnor avenues. For information, call Sean Gleason at 609-289-2791, Shelley D’Orazio at 267-980-7632 or Albie Battaglia at 609-576-7621.
Woodbine
Blood drive: The Mayor’s Wellness Program will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Community Center, 812 Longfellow St. Appointments are preferred. For information, call 800-733-2767. To register on line, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “borough of woodbine.”