Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Buena Vista Township
Village Festival & Car Show: The fifth annual Richland Village Festival and Car Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Saw Tree Park.
Cape May
Spring Fling luncheon: The Christ Child Society will hold its 35th annual Spring Fling Forget Me Not luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. Gift baskets and 50/50 raffles will be held. Tickets are $40 and all proceeds are used to help children in need. For reservations and choice of entree, call Kay at 609-536-2865.
Dennis Township
Annual community outdoor yard sale: Reservations are being accepted for spaces at the community yard sale May 18 at South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-827-9469 or visit southseavilleumc.org.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
Church holds personal care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission during the month of May. The community may bring donations to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
West Cape May
Community yard sale: The 12th annual borough yard sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale is sponsored by the Environmental Commission; no individual fees or permits needed. There is no rain date. For information, call th Municipal Clerk at 609-884-1005, ext. 100.
or email sschumann@westcapemay.us.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance to meet: Mayor William Pikolycky invites the community to attend the quarterly meeting of the Municipal Alliance at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Stockton University Anne Azeez Instructional Annex of the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine History, 610 Washington Ave. There will be a presentation titled “Marijuana and Vaping” by Temerity Berry of Cape Assist. Refreshments will follow the presentation.