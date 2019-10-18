Absecon

Holiday Art Mart: Vendors are needed for the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance indoor art and fine craft show to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449 or email at janetbodoff@gmail.com.

Bridgeton

Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.

Egg Harbor Township

Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.

Galloway Township

Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.

Margate

Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.

Ocean City

Warmth for the Winter drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is asking for donations of new or gently used coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves and other warm articles of clothing to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet to provide for needy families. Donations may be dropped off through Nov. 27 at the office at 405 22nd St. Monetary donations also are accepted. For more information, call Vicki Heebner at 609-399-0128 or email Vicki@ocbor.com

Sea Isle City

Online swimming pool survey: An online survey is being created that will help city officials determine whether or not to build a municipal pool at 4501 Park Road. The survey will be available to all local property owners for two weeks, from 9 a.m. Oct. 23 through 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Property owners without access to the internet may obtain a paper copy of the survey at the Welcome Center and the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall during normal business hours.

Stafford Township

”The Great Gatsby”: The Southern Regional Theatre Company will present “The Great Gatsby,” 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday in the Joseph P. Echle Performing Arts Center at high school. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to the show. For information, call the main office at 609-597-9481, ext. 4800.

Upper Township

Paint Night fundraiser: The Country Shore Women’s Club will host a Paint Night fundraiser for adults from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Paint Happy Studio. The cost is $35 per painter and includes light refreshments, artist guided instructions, glassware and supplies. Proceeds will benefit community based organizations and scholarships. To register, visit painthappystudio.com and click “sign up.”

Vineland

Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization. For more information, call 856-696-3944.

Woodbine

Stop the Violence vigil: The community is invited to join C.A.R.A. and Horne’s Temple Lighthouse Deliverance Ministries for a presentation and candlelight vigil in recognition of domestic violence awareness 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held at the pavilion across from the municipal building. The rain location will be at Horne’s Temple Lighthouse Deliverances Ministries at 215 Washington Ave.

