Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m. Delivery is offered for larger orders. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Surf City
Blood pressure screening: The Long Beach Island Health Department will give free blood pressure screenings from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Jan. 13 and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. They will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
