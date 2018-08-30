Atlantic City
School supplies give-away: Area children and the community are invited to celebrate the start of a new school year with a barbecue and school supplies giveaway from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church, 609 Arctic Ave. For information, visit the church’s Facebook page or call 609-705-6489.
Brigantine
Art Walk: The third annual Brigantine Art Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the ball park field, Brigantine Avenue between 24th and 26th streets. Fine art and fine craft artists will exhibit and sell their works. Admission is free. For information, call 610-304-6482 or visit BrigantineArtWalk.WixSite.com.
Farmers market: The community farmers market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 1 at Haneman Park, 15th Street and Revere Boulevard. Bring your own bag. The market features vendors, contests, live entertainment and a children’s tent with activities. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Commercial Township
Artists Day and Authors Day: The public is invited to watch artists in action and meet local authors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Mauricetown Historical Society, 1229 Front St. There will be discussions, book signings and live music. Food will be available. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-1372 or 856-453-2175.
Egg Harbor City
Citizen of the Year award: The Kiwanis Club is seeking nominations for its 2018 Citizen of the Year award. Names must be submitted in writing to the secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City, 406 Chicago Ave., no later than Sept. 6. The award is given annually to a resident of the Greater Egg Harbor City area who has contributed to the civic or social well being of the community during the past year. For information, call 609-705-5914.
Longport
Art on the Lawn: The Historical Society will hold its annual art show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Historical Museum at 2305 Atlantic Ave. Admission is free. There is room for several more artists. The exhibit fee is $35. For information, call 609-822-6386.
Middle Township
Cops and Coffee: The Police Department will host its monthly Cops and Coffee program from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Cape May Court House Donut Connection. The community is invited to come and have a cup of coffee with local officers and discuss any issues or just have a friendly conversation. Any business wishing to host a future Cops and Coffee should call Sgt. Mark Higginbottom at 609-463-1833.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet Sept. 4 at the Senior Citizen Center, Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue. Doors open 6:45 p.m. President Sally Pietrofitta will outline club programs and beautification projects. Annual dues of $10 will be collected. New members are welcome. For information, call Sally after 5 p.m. at 609-927-4147.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Admission is free. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwood historicalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}
