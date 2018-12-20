Atlantic City
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks names: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place in spring 2019. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2019. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Bridgeton
Christmas morning brunch donations needed: Bethany Grace Community Church seeks volunteers and donations for the free community brunch it will offer 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the church outreach hall at 31 N. Pearl St. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com or call Nick Dobrowolski at 855-818-3810, ext. 707. Individuals also are encouraged to bring donations for the church’s food pantry to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Hammonton
HAC new location: The Hammonton Arts Center has moved to its new location at 10 S. Second St. The public is welcome to tour the gallery. For more information, call 609-567-5360.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
Mr. Millville contest: Millville High School will crown its next Mr. Millville at its annual show beginning 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Lakeside Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 and man be purchased in advance online through the Senior High website starting Jan. 2 or at the door. Contestant calendars also will be for sale the night of the show. Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Coat drive: The Mrs. Brizzle’s Annual Coat Drive in Sea Isle City accepts donations of used and new coats for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Bring items to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For more details, call 609-263-2773.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
