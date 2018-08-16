Atlantic City
Health fair: Southern Jersey Family Medical Center at 932 S. Main St. will hold a celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to kick off National Health Center Week. Free backpacks and supplies will be given to students. There will be refreshments, entertainment, face painting and more. Information about health screenings and immunizations will be available. For information, visit SJFMC.org.
AtlantiCare health fair and picnic: AtlantiCare Health Services will hold its 12th annual community health fair and picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1227 N. Indiana Ave. The event will include health assessments, information about health care services, housing, health insurance enrollment and financial assistance and entertainment. For information, visit atlanticare.org.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to a storytime in Spanish from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Flea market fundraiser: The Historical Society will hold its annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 19 at the 26th Street recreation fields. The event is rain or shine. For information, call 609-266-2802.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 22nd annual family Olympics event, sponsored by the city’s Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Kiwanis Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome to participate. Registration begins 9:30 a.m. at the lifeguard stand. There will be water and land games and relays, prizes, food and giveaways. To register in advance, call 609-965-6009.
Egg Harbor Township
Beef and Beer: The Egg Harbor Township Democrat Club invites the community to a beef and beer from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point Road. There will be a food, a cash bar, door prizes and a meet-and-greet with local candidates. Tickets are $25. For information, call 609-576-8449.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Margate
Tools for School packing event: The community is invited to help pack more than 1,000 backpacks with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave. The event is hosted by the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey. For information, call 856-751-9500.
Ocean City
Library book sale: The Friends and Volunteers of the Free Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Library Atrium at 1735 Simpson Ave. For information, call 609-398-0439.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others from 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Materials are supplied. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Teen coffee house: Teens and young adults are invited to Matt’s 18:20 Coffee House from 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays during the summer at the United Methodist Church. Use the Park Road entrance. For information, follow Instagram@matts1820- coffeehouse.
Somers Point
Historical Society bay cruise: Spots are still available for the Duke O’ Fluke cruise on the Great Egg Harbor Bay and Ocean City lagoons, beginning 6 p.m. Aug. 26. The event is sponsored by the Historical Society. Tickets are $25; soft drinks and snacks are included. For information, call 609-927-2900.
Stafford Township
{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}