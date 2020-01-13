Atlantic City
Library to hold prohibition anniversary party: The Atlantic City Free Public Library invites the community to its Ring in the Roaring Twenties program from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the second floor meeting room, main library branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. There will be 1920s-themed music, snacks and mocktails. Frank Ferry, author of “Nucky: The Real Story of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Boss,” will talk about Enoch “Nucky” Johnson and his role during the era. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075, or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Friends of the Library meeting: Anyone age 18 and older is invited to the next meeting of the Friends of the Barnegat Library from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch, 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Library to reopen after electrical repairs: The local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road is scheduled to reopen Jan. 20, said library officials. The library has been closed since last October after a power surge from a transformer caused electrical damage. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Ocean City
Legion Lunches: The Moray-Miley American Legion Post 524 weekly lunches are held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Post headquarters, 46th Street and West Avenue. The public is invited to enjoy a selection of hoagies, hot and cold sandwiches, soup, salad and dessert for $7. Beverages are available for $1. For take-out orders, call 609-398-1751 by 11 a.m. Delivery is offered for larger orders. For information, visit legion524ocnj.com.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Historical Society meets: Anybody interested in the preservation of local history may attend meetings of the Upper Township Historical Society 7 p.m. second Tuesdays at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. For more information, visit UpperTwpHistory.org.
