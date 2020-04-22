Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary said in a news release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
PAL provides child care for essential employees: The Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League is an approved center to participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Assistance Program, according to a PAL news release. At this time, ECCAP is covering 100% of child care costs when a parent or guardian is an essential employee, regardless of income. For more information, call the EHT PAL office at 609-645-8413 or visit EHTPAL.org.
Longport
Herb Stern scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall. For more information, visit margate-nj.com.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bayfront July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice.
Somers Point
Garden Club cancels event: The Green Thumb Garden Club announced it will not sponsor its Down to Earth Garden Tour originally planned for late June. The club has canceled all meetings until further notice. For more information, call 609-927-4147 after 5 p.m.
Woodbine
Free tree distribution postponed: The free tree seedling distribution under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign set originally for March 28 will be rescheduled to a later date, set by the New Jersey Forest Service. For local information, call 609-861-2153.{p align=”center”}
