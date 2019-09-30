Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Cape May
Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall: Residents will join local experts to discuss the opioid epidemic’s impact on the community and seek possible solutions at a Knock Out Opioid Abuse Town Hall, sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave. Doors open at 8 a.m. for a naloxone training. For more, visit knockoutopioidabuse. drugfreenj.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Millville
Woman’s club hosts rummage sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its annual rummage, antique and collectible sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse, 300 E St. There will be household goods, clothing, jewelry and other items for sale. A Bertacchi meatball sub sale will also take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday.To place an order, call 856-293-1805.
Ocean City
KOC spaghetti dinner: Knights of Columbus Council 2560 will hold its biannual spaghetti dinner to benefit local charities on Thursday at Culinary Hall, 114 Atlantic Ave., behind St. Francis Church. There will be seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Takeouts are available at the door. To reserve tickets or for more information, call Barry Anes at 609-705-9571 or Harry Wahl at 609-602-4079.
Sea Isle City
Beach clean up: Volunteers are needed for the Environmental Commission’s annual Autumn Beach Clean-Up and Dune Grass Planting from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12. Volunteers can sign up on the morning of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade. There will be a complimentary buffet luncheon after the event at Mike’s Seafood & Dock Restaurant. The rain date is Oct. 13. For information, call 609-263-2081.
Surf City
Free blood pressure screenings: Residents can visit the local library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday for a blood pressure reading by the Long Beach Island Health Department. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland {/a}{/div}{/div}Farmers Mass: St. Mary School invites all farmers to a special worship service at 9 a.m. Friday in the school gym at 735 Union Road. For more information, call Kristaann Corona at 856-692-8537, ext. 330.
Woodbine
Master Plan hearing: The Land Use Board will conduct a public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan at 6 p.m. Oct. 9, 2019 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Residents are invited to comment. Copies of the proposed plan may be viewed during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at boroughofwoodbine.net. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.