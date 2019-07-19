Absecon
Chicken barbecue: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church will hold its 43rd annual chicken barbecue from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 591 New Jersey Ave. The event includes a raffle and displays of antique cars and more. Barbecue tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids. For information, call 609-641-1480.
Atlantic City
Library hosts civil rights exhibit: The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey has brought its exhibit “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey” to the main library’s first floor until the end of the month. It can be viewed for free during normal library hours. The exhibit is a series of freestanding panels with images and text chronicling some of the key events and personalities that helped define New Jersey’s role in the Civil Rights Movement. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Barnegat Township
Monday movie: “Isn’t it Romantic,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. July 22 at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Cape May Court House
Health information for vets: The Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 at 100 Dias Creek Road will host a presentation 6 p.m. July 23 by Jacqueline Hinker on the recently passed VA Mission Act. The program is free. For information, call 609-463-4872.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The summer youth entertainment series hosted by the township Recreation Department will be held this year at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Programs take place 11 a.m. Monday and last about 45 minutes. July 22: Ken Kerwood, magic and comedy; July 29: Big Jeff, singer; Aug. 5: Tucker’s Tales, puppet theater; Aug. 12: Mr. Magico, magician and entertainer; Aug. 19: Chad Juros: magician.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills with others in an informal group from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. July 23 at the Senior Center, 641 Radio Road. Guest speaker Margaret Gaskill will give a presentation about tomb stones. The group meets fourth Tuesdays. Anybody interested in researching family history is invited to join. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 22 at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Somers Point
Meet the author: A book talk by Belle Brett, author of “Gena in the Floating World,” will be held at 3 and 6 p.m. July 24 at Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The book was inspired by the author’s experiences in 1980 Japan. There is limited seating. To RSVP, call 609-653-4991.
Stafford Township
World War II memoir talk: Stockton Adjunct Professor of Gerontology Gina Maguire will share her grandfather Nick Venturella’s life story at 11 a.m. July 30 at Stockton University at Manahawkin, 712 E. Bay Ave. Venturella was a World War II veteran who helped liberate a concentration camp during his time in the military. Maguire compiled a memoir for Venturella, “It Was Fate: A War, A Massacre, A Romance,” which will be available for purchase at the event. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. To register to attend, call 609-626-3883.
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550, announces Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a DJ to provide music, pony rides, exhibits, demonstrations and refreshments, all for free. For information, call 609-778-8172.