Atlantic City
Rotary Club holds installation of new officers: The public is invited to attend the Atlantic City Rotary Club’s installation meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the main ballroom of the Claridge Hotel. The program includes awarding scholarship grants to graduating high school seniors. Guests are welcome to stay for a light buffet at a cost of $20. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Free geology talk: Mark Demitroff, geology professor at Stockton University, will present a slide show and discussion “Ancient Climate Change and the Hidden Prehistory of South Jersey’s Ice Age,” 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The talk is the culmination of his recent research of the area when heavy rains last spring brought down a chunk of the south-facing wall on West Commerce Street and exposed sandstone layers in the landscape. For information, call the library at 856-451-2620.
Commercial Township
2nd Friday on the Bay: The Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris, hosts an open house at the Delaware Bay Museum featuring live music, topical presentations, food, beverages and activities from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 856-785-2060 or visit bayshorecenter.org.
Galloway Township
Juneteenth celebration: Epoch Creations women’s group will hold its annual Juneteenth event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Pine Needle Park in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. The festivities include food, singers, dancers and family-friendly activities. There will also be a series of speakers from local churches and schools who will discuss this year’s theme, “Black Migration.” For more information, call 609-383-5100.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Middle Township
Police/Fire/First Responders Appreciation Day: The shop owners at Woodland Village, Route 9 North in Clermont, invite the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to a meet-and-greet with Middle Township police officers, firefighters and first responders. There will be State Police K-9 and first aid demonstrations. For more information, call Joanne Bonilla of Shore Makes Scents at 609-972-1435.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Upper Township
Book sale: The Schiavo Library’s 10th annual Welcome Summer Used Book Sale continues through Saturday. For information, call 609-486-6265.
Vineland
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration: Tri-City H.O.P.E. and The Boys & Girls Club invites the community from noon to 5 p.m. June 22 to the Boys & Girls Club, 560 Crystal Ave. The free, multi-cultural event will feature entertainment, an amateur boxing show, food and vendors. For information, call Jerry Young at 856-369-5843, Terry Gould at 856-332-4488 or the Boys & Girls Club at 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.