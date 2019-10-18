Absecon
Free haircuts for veterans: VFW Post 9462 Auxiliary will provide area veterans with free haircuts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the post home at 433 White Horse Pike. Vets are asked to bring military ID. For more information, call 609-335-6350.
Brigantine
Historical museum: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Eagleswood Township
Gift auction fundraiser: The 8th annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fight Cancer gift auction sponsored by the Greater Atlantic Cancer Fund will be held 4 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Eagleswood Firehouse, 219 Railroad Ave., West Creek. Doors open 2 p.m. Admission is $5. The event is for adults only. For information, call 609-335-5453.
Galloway Township
Coat/clothing drive: The youth department of Macedonia Baptist Church seeks donations of gently used coats and winter clothing to help those in the community. Donations may be brought to the church at Pittsburgh Ave & Old Mays Landing Road in the South Egg Harbor section of the township from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3. For more information, call 609-277-4446, 609-470-4125 or 609-618-3390.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Ocean City
Warmth for the Winter drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is asking for donations of new or gently used coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves and other warm articles of clothing to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet to provide for needy families. Donations may be dropped off through Nov. 27 at the office at 405 22nd St. Monetary donations also are accepted. For more information, call 609-399-0128.
Woodbine
Stop the Violence vigil: The community is invited to join C.A.R.A. and Horne’s Temple Lighthouse Deliverance Ministries for a presentation and candlelight vigil in recognition of domestic violence awareness 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held at the pavilion across from the municipal building. The rain location will be at Horne’s Temple Lighthouse Deliverances Ministries at 215 Washington Ave.
