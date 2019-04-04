Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Barnegat Township
Chess at the Library: The Ocean County Library branch at 11 Burr St. will offer a free chess lesson from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday. The program is open to all ages. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District is conducting pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Lacey Township
Meet the artist: Barbara Whelan is the featured artist of the month at the Ocean County Library branch at 10 E. Lacey Road. Her paintings may be viewed through April 30 during regular library hours. An artist reception will be held 7 p.m. April 15 and the public is invited to hear her discuss her works. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-693-8566.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market opens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from at Central Square, 199 New Road. It will be held weekly through May 11. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856-825-0066.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church at 223 Doran Ave. will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in Fellowship Hall. The event is open to the public. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code Lifegate. Walk-ins are welcome.
Surf City
Free movie: The R-rated film, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Wildwood
Historical Society reopens: The Wildwood Historical Society Musuem, featuring an expanded gift shop, announced its 2019 schedule. The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Mayor's Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor's Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. Saturday along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.