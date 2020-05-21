Absecon
Memorial Day parade canceled: Officials have canceled the city’s annual Memorial Day parade but want to remind residents the tennis courts and pickle ball court are now open. Final decisions about Creekfest and the annual Concerts in the Park summer program will be announced.
Barnegat Township
Sumer camp canceled: The Recreation Department announced summer camp is canceled due to the restrictions of large gatherings.
Brigantine
St. Thomas church services: St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church invites parishioners to view live-streamed worship service 9:30 a.m. Sundays. For log-on instructions, visit stthomasbrigantine.org. The church is preparing a plan for the reopening and restoration of services.
Egg Harbor City
City lake to reopen: City Council plans to open the city’s lake for Memorial Day weekend, with some restrictions. Residents may visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Council also agreed to extend the deadline to apply for seasonal badges at a cost of $7 from May 31 to June 15.
Egg Harbor Township
Memorial Day parade canceled: The Township Committee has canceled the Memorial Day parade scheduled for May 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions. An alternate community celebration will be planned when restrictions are lifted, officials said.
Stone Harbor
Post 331 cancels public Memorial Day ceremonies: American Legion Post 331 announces the cancellation of its Memorial Day parades and public remembrance ceremonies in Avalon and Stone Harbor. A formal, private remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. at the post home. For information, visit legion184.org or Facebook @legion184.
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Downtown farmers market opens: The 2020 farmers market will open for the season Saturday. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
