Atlantic City
Saturday basketball: The William J. Porter II Memorial Basketball League will play from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Aug. 26 at the playground at the lagoon and Mississippi Avenue. Registration is $35. For information, call 609-350-7450.
Brigantine
Farmers market: The community farmers market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 1 at Haneman Park, 15th Street and Revere Boulevard. Bring your own bag. The market features vendors, contests, live entertainment and a children’s tent with activities. For more information, visit the market’s Facebook page.
Egg Harbor Township
Nature Reserve scavenger hunt: Children ages 5 to 14 are invited to walk the trails and find clues for a scavenger hunt at the Nature Reserve from 10 a.m. to noon July 14, beginning at the Arboretum on School House Road. The hunt is free and open to the public. Prizes and gifts will be awarded for participants. Sponsors Wawa and Chick-fil-A will provide refreshments. For information, visit ehtnaturereserve@gmail.com.
Galloway Township
Elks Lobsterfest: The community is invited from 4 to 8 p.m. July 14 to Elks Lodge 2845, 120 S. New York Road. There will be a cash bar and music by Brian Smallwood. Proceeds benefit Elks charities. The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by July 7. There will be no tickets at the door. For information, call Joe Votta or visit gallowayelks.com.
Longport
Blessing of the Animals: Pet owners of all faiths are invited to bring their animals to the Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, at 11:20 a.m. Sunday for a blessing. The event is free. Any donations collected will benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City. For information, call Anne Martin at 305-393-6236.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information visit speakez.toastmasters-clubs.org
Sea Isle City
New bike lanes on Promenade: Bicyclists are reminded to ride within the lane markings painted along the Promenade. Bicycling is permitted from 5 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays and 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Free bicycle safety brochures are available at the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., or at police headquarters, first floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Boulevard.
Stafford Township
Informal English conversation: Practice English speaking skills from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. All are welcome. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton
Art chat: The Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. will host a free get together to meet and talk with fellow artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. For information, call 609-523-0277.
or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.