Absecon
‘Annie Jr.’: The Absecon Drama Department stages its final night of the musical “Annie Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Emma C. Attales Middle School, 800 Irelan Ave. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. For more information, call 609-641-5375.
Atlantic City
Black History Month event: Tony Day and the Across the Globe Music Group will perform 1 p.m. Saturday at the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Egg Harbor Township
Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger’s syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
FDU offers scholarships to area teachers: Northfield area teachers are invited by Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Center for Dyslexia Studies to apply for full-tuition scholarships leading to a nationally accredited Orton-Gillingham Teacher Certificate in multisensory reading instruction. Twelve scholarships are available for fall 2020. The scholarships cover the cost of the 12-credit graduate-level program. Credits also can be applied toward a full master’s degree. Participants take all classes and complete their required practicum at the Children’s Dyslexia Center in Northfield. For information, call Grace Hottinger at 201-692-2816 or email dyslexia@fdu.edu.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild seeks fundraiser donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser on March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Needed are gift basket items and live auction items. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com .
Sea Isle City
Veterans forum: The Wilmington VA Medical Center will host a Veteran Community Engagement Forum at VFW Post 1963 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The forum is open to all veterans and their family members. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call Jacqui Hinker at 302-304-5509.
Surf City
Free movie at the library: ”The Help,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
{div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Tuckerton {/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Women’s History Month performance: Michèle LaRue will perform a one-woman show, “Someone Must Wash the Dishes: An Anti-Suffragist Satire” written in 1912 by social reform pioneer Marie Jenny Howe, 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Ventnor{/div}Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to the next meeting of the Ventnor Democratic Club 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at the Public Library, 6400 Atlantic Ave. Guest speakers will be freeholder candidates Caren Fitzpatrick, Celeste Fernandez and Nick Polito.
Vineland
Antiques & Collectibles Show: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold its annual event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday March 6 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 7 at its meeting house at 677 S. Main Road. Admission is free and the public is invited to shop for gifts. For more information, call 856-696-3944 or visit the club’s Facebook page.{p align=”center”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.