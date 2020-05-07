Atlantic City
ACFPL offers virtual programs and classes: The Atlantic City Free Public Library remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the public can still enjoy educational classes, a book club and entertaining programs. The library is offering virtual classes for adults and children. Registration is required for some programs. For a complete list of classes, visit the library’s website at ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade. Also, all former Miss Night in Venice winners are invited to particpate in the program. For information, call Kathy Lavin at 609-214-5000.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Art in Park event scrubbed: The Somers Point Arts Commission has canceled its Art in the Park event scheduled for June 20 at Kennedy Park due to the requirements of the corona virus pandemic. The event will resume next year. For more information, email somersptarts@gmail.com
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market to open: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market announced it will open for the season on Saturday, May 23. The market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day Weekend at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Downtown Wildwood and feature more than 35 quality vendors. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear face masks at the market and vendors will be practicing extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. Additional details can be found online at DOOWW.com.
