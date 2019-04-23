Absecon
Green Day and shredding event: The city’s 10th annual Green Day clean up and shredding event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Complex, at 500 Mill Road. Residents may bring papers and documents for shredding. Any group or organization who would like to volunteer for clean up detail should call Bob Battista at 609-641-0663, ext. 105. The city can provide pickers, gloves, bags, etc.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Atlantic County Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. She will discuss ways to bring more meetings and conventions to the resort. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638.
Barnegat Township
April foreign film series: The Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. will show the not-rated foreign film “What Will People Say,” at 1 p.m. Friday. It’s free, but call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Poetry workshop: R.G. Evans, a published poet and creative writing teacher at Cumberland Regional High School, will lead a workshop for adults ages 18 and older from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Once seats are filled students will be put on a waiting list. Preschool children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Galloway Township
Moms Club dedicates park bench: The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway invites the public 9 a.m. Saturday to the dedication ceremony for the new park bench at Imagination Station, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The rain date is April 28. For information, visit absecongalloway moms.com.
Hammonton
Photo sessions for family charity: Owner Allison Caracciolo-Gallagher will donate 100% of all sitting fees for every photo session booked from April 26-28 to the Center for Family Services. Allison Ann Studios is at 9 S. Washing-ton St. For information, call 609-828-8331 or visit allisonannestudios.com.
Lower Township
Arbor Day celebration: The Gardening by the Sea club will hold its 38th annual tree-planting event 10 a.m. Friday at the Millman Center, 209 Bayshore Road, Villas. A tree will be planted in memory of members and their families. The public is invited to attend. Coffee and cake will be served following the ceremony. For information, call 609-898-0639.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Ocean City
‘About Boating Safety’: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The correct cost is $60. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Sea Isle City
Arbor Day celebration: The city’s annual Arbor Day event will be held at noon Friday at the Welcome Center & Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The event is co-hosted by the Environmental Commission, the Garden Club and the Historical Society. Those attending will receive free tree seedlings to plant at their homes. A local historian will explain the origins of Arbor Day, poetry will be read and complimentary refreshments will be served. For more information, call 609-263-2992.
Tuckerton
Library open house: The Tuckerton Library Association will host authors Gretchen F. Coyle and Deborah C. Whitcraft at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. They have collaborated on a number of maritime history articles and books and will talk about their newest book about Beach Haven. Books will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Ventnor
Storm information meeting: The public is invited to a community meeting hosted by the New Jersey Organizing Project from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Updates about Hurricane Sandy storm recovery will be discussed, also how to make communities more resilient to rising seas and future storms. For information, visit newjerseyorg.com.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwood historicalmuseum.com.