Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Galloway Township
Moms Club dedicates park bench: The Moms Club of Absecon and Galloway invites the public 9 a.m. April 27 to the dedication ceremony for the new park bench at Imagination Station, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The rain date is April 28. For information, visit absecongallowaymoms.com.
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays and the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 641 Radio Road. Guest speaker Richard Dutton will discuss helpful techniques for research. The group meets fourth Tuesdays. Anybody interested in researching family history is invited to join. For information, call 609-597-5222.
Ocean City
‘About Boating Safety’: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 81, will present boating safety classes from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27, May 18, June and 22 and July 27. The cost is $50. The program will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue. For information, call 609-399-4299 or visit USCGAux-OCNJ.org.
Sea Isle City
Garden Club seeks new members: Anyone interested in expanding their horticultural knowledge and socializing with like-minded people are invited to join the Sea Isle City Garden Club. Meetings are held 7 p.m. first Thursdays, March through June and September through December, inside the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. Membership dues are $5 a year. For information, call Marlene at 609-263-6736.
or email msmarlene6@comcast.net.
Somers Point
Plant swap: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to its plant swap during its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. May 7 in the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. Bring your garden plants potted or in a container suitable to take home. Starter plants for the vegetable and native gardens at Somers Mansion are welcome as well. For more information call 609-214-6967.
{a}Tuckerton{/a}{div class=”twDescription”}{a}Library open house: The Tuckerton Library Association will host authors Gretchen F. Coyle and Deborah C. Whitcraft at 7 p.m. Thursday{/a} {a}at the Ocean County Library {/a}{a}branch at 380 Bay Ave. {/a}They have collaborated on a number of maritime history articles and books and will talk about their newest book about Beach Haven. Books will be available for purchase. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested. For information, call {a}609-296-1470.{/a}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”ebg17 twSimpleListEvent0_1300543”}{div class=”twEventDetails”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a}Upper Township{/a}{/div} {div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Story of Morro Castle cruise ship disaster: The book “Inferno at Sea” will be the topic of a program hosted by the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township at 7:30 p.m. May 14 at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Petersburg. Authors Deborah C. Whitcraft and Gretchen F. Coyle will discuss how the ship came to sink in 1934 off the coast of Asbury Park. Registration is requested. Doors open at 7 p.m. for social time and refreshments. There will be a brief membership meeting before the program. For information, visit UpperTwpHistory.Eventbrite.com or the Facebook.com/UpperTwpHistory{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}West Cape May{/div}{/div}Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.{p align=”center”}