Atlantic City
New sci-fi book club: Teens and adults are invited to join the Free Public Library’s Summer of Sci-Fi Book Club. The first meeting is 5 p.m. June 18 to discuss “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. You must have a library card in good standing to participate. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075.
Cape May
Church yard sale: The Women of Cape May Lutheran Church invites the public to its yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church at 509 Pittsburgh Ave. For information, call 609-884-2181.
Egg Harbor City
Pre-K and kindergarten registration: The Public School District will hold Pre-K and kindergarten registration through May for the next school year. To schedule an appointment, call Darlene Hagel, school registrar, at 609-965-1034, ext. 136. Preschool enrollment is limited. Children must be age 4 on or before Oct. 1 and kindergarten children must be 5 on or before Oct. 1.
Egg Harbor Township
Diaper talks: Parents and caregivers are invited to listen to an educational presentation about infant and toddler health and safety from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave. There will be a diaper giveaway. For information, call 609-569-0376.
Longport
Historical museum opens: The Longport Historical Society Museum and Porch Store at 2305 Atlantic Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Labor Day. Michael Cohen’s video “Longport The Way We Were,” is shown every week. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Lower Township
Juried Fine Arts Show: The fourth annual art show hosted by the Friends of Fishing Creek School kicks off with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the historic Fishing Creek Schoolhouse, 2102 Bayshore Road, Villas. Works for purchase will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds from this event benefits the continuing preservation project of the schoolhouse. Admission is free. For information, visit fishingcreekschool.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
Pre-K registration: The Pleasantville School District is conducting registration for the 2019-20 pre-K program for children ages 3 and 4 who live in the district. Bring appropriate documents to 16 W. Leeds Ave., next to the Leeds Avenue School, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. For more information, call 609-383-6800, ext. 2523.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with Cops: The Police Department invites the community to a meet-and-greet event from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Maryanne’s Pastry Shop, 108 44th St. There will be coffee and refreshments. For more information, call Sgt. Bill Bradshaw at 609-263-4311, ext. 2302.
Stafford Township
Family magic show: The Maximilian Foundation will host a family-friendly magic, illusions and mentalist show for all ages 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stafford Township Arts Center, 1000 McKiley Ave., Manahawkin. Tickets range from $20–$40. The event helps fund prevention programs in local school districts. To purchase tickets, visit tstacnj.com" target="_blank">ix.stacnj.com.
Surf City

Friends Big Book Sale: The Friends of the Island Library will hold a fundraiser book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. Proceeds help provide programs and improvements to the library. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township

Book sale: The Schiavo Library's 10th annual Welcome Summer Used Book Sale will be held from Tuesdays through Saturdays through June 15. The library is at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Vineland

Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Herb dish garden demo: The Cape May County Library will present a talk by Joseph Alvarez from 10 to 11 a.m. June 8 at the branch library at 800 Monroe St. Registration is required. For more information, call 609-861-2501.