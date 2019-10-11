Absecon
Holiday Art Mart: Vendors are needed for the Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance indoor art and fine craft show to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the American Legion, 560 New Jersey Ave. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449 or email at janetbodoff@gmail.com.
Barnegat Township
Blood drive: The Democratic Club and Municipal Committee will host a Columbus Day Red Cross blood from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Community/Recreation Center, 900 W. Bay Ave. Walk ins are welcome. If you prefer to register in advance, visit redcross blood.org. For information, call 212-249-6292.
Buena Vista Township
Halloween Fun Day: The 15th annual Saw Mill Park Halloween Fun Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Saw Mill Park, Harding Highway in Richland Village. There will be a costume parade with prizes for the winners, free hayrides, games for kids and a coloring contest. Entry forms will be distributed throughout the schools or pick one up at Town Hall. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 1.
Egg Harbor Township
Bid and Buy event: Holy Trinity Philoptochos St. Elpida Chapter will host its 22nd annual Bid and Buy on Nov. 2 at the Spiros Malaspina Community Center, 7004 Ridge Ave. This year’s theme is Your Passport to the World. Doors open 3:30 p.m. for gift preview; dinner begins 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for ages 12 and younger. Reservations are required. Partial proceeds from the event will benefit Earth Angels for Dementia and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. For information, call Roula at 609-289-7191 or Millie at 609-289-1426.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit galloway culturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Longport
Historical Society Museum fall hours: The museum is open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through November. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-904-5379.
Lower Township
”Remember Radio” show: The Spirit Players of St. John Neumann Parish will perform “Remember Radio?” 3 p.m. Sunday at Parish Hall, 680 Townbank Road. The show reflects on the role of radio through song, skits, advertisements and five-minute murder mysteries from 1920 to 1970. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 609-886-1409.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department invites youth in the community to participate in its Police Officer Trading Card Program. Collect 15 trading cards from officers and bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a gift bag with gift cards and prizes.
Surf City
Free movie: “The Sun Is Also A Star,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Pumpkin Patch party: Main Street Vineland will hold its Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26. The mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard will be decorated with hay bales, pumpkins, corn stalks and mums. The rain location will be inside Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave. There will be contests, games with prizes, pumpkin and rock painting, a magic show, Tori’s Critters with a live animals, DJ Zach and more. Children ages 14 and younger dressed in costume will receive free candy. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
