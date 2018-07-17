Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Rotary Club guest speaker: U.S. Air Force pilot and former Major General Mark Loeben will talk about his military career and opportunities for young people in the military at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at The Claridge - A Radission Hotel. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Bilingual storytime: Children ages 2 to 6 are invited to hear stories in Spanish from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There will be songs and a small craft. It’s free to attend. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday July 23 at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary .org.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is invited. It’s free to attend and new members are welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
Bingo nights: The public is invited to play Bingo third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club, 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Winners receive all cash prizes. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments can be purchased.
Tuckerton
Art chat: The Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. will host a free get together to meet and talk with fellow artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. For information, call 609-296-1470 .
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277.
or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}Woodbine{p class=”font_8”}Community Paper Shredding Day: A mobile shredding truck will be in the Borough Hall parking lot at 501 Washington Ave. from 1 to 4.m. July 26 for residents to dispose of unwanted personal and business confidential documents. For more information or questions, call Councilman Dave Bennett at 609-412-3607.{p class=”font_8”}