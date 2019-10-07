Absecon
Absecon Democratic Club: The Absecon Democratic Club meets second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held downstairs at the American Legion on New Jersey Avenue. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-641-3150.
Atlantic City
Main library closing rescheduled for Oct. 15: The Atlantic City Free Public Library main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. is tentatively scheduled to be closed Oct. 15 due to the installation of an HVAC system. The library will now be open Oct. 9, the day the work was originally scheduled to take place. The installation was rescheduled to next week due to the weather forecast, according to a library press release. For updates, visit acfpl.org.
Barnegat Township
Friends of the library meeting: Members of the community ages 18 and older are invited to join the Friends of the Barnegat Library from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 112 Burr St. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Blood drive: An America Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the court room at Township Hall, 890 Harding Highway. For information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 1. To register, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code of Buena Vista.
Egg Harbor Township
World Homeless Day event: The Praise Tabernacle Hope Ministry at Praise Tabernacle Church invites the community to watch “The Lost People,” a play to raise awareness and end stereotyping about the homeless, 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will be held at the church, 225 Ocean Heights Ave. For information, call 609-927-4560.
North Cape May
”Remember Radio” show: The Spirit Players of St. John Neumann Parish will perform “Remember Radio?” 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m Sunday at Parish Hall, 680 Townbank Road. The show reflects on the role of radio through song, skits, advertisements and five-minute murder mysteries from 1920 to 1970. Admission is by donation. For more information, call 609-886-1409.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
{/div}{/div}Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. in Strathmere. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Vineland
Pumpkin Patch party: Main Street Vineland will hold its Pumpkin Patch Party on The Ave from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The mini-parks at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard will be decorated with hay bales, pumpkins, corn stalks and mums. The rain location will be inside Landis MarketPlace, 631 E. Landis Ave. There will be contests, games with prizes, pumpkin and rock painting, a magic show by Simply Silly Magic, Tori’s Critters with a live animals, DJ Zach and more. Children ages 14 and younger dressed in costume will receive free holiday candy. The winner of the Scarecrow Challenge and the two runners-up will be announced. For information, call 856-794-8653, visit the organization’s website at www.TheAve.biz, or visit it on Facebook.
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. The Woman’s Club will hold its next business meeting 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Church plans ‘Bid-n-Buy’: The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual event beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 430 Wheat Road. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call Kanella at 609-226-5281 or Yota at 609-319-7792.{p class=”Style158”}Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Wildwood
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Master Plan hearing: The Land Use Board will conduct a public hearing on the borough’s Master Plan at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Residents are invited to comment. Copies of the proposed plan may be viewed during regular business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and at boroughofwoodbine.net. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.{div class=”field field-name-title field-type-ds field-label-hidden”}{div class=”field-items”}{div class=”field-item even”}
{/div}{/div}{/div}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.