 

Atlantic City

Boys and Girls Club 'Donate Your Commute' campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.

Brigantine

Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.

Egg Harbor Township

Register for full-day kindergarten: The Egg Harbor Township School District is accepting online registrations for full-day kindergarten for township children who will turn five years old on or before Oct. 1. Reserve a spot by June 15 for the fall program. Due to Covid-19, only online registrations are being accepted. Parents and/or legal guardians may register children at eht.k12.nj.us/registration. For more information, call the registration office at 609-927-4141, ext. 1103
 
Lower Township  

Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome. 

Sea Isle City

Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

 

