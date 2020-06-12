Atlantic City
Boys and Girls Club 'Donate Your Commute' campaign: The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City invites the public to “Donate Your Commute” so the club can purchase a van. The vehicle will allow the organization to expand programs, deliver necessities to needy families and get students safely home at night. The club is asking individuals to donate all or part of the money not being spent for gas and other commuting expenses. For more information, visit ACBGC.org.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.