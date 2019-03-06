Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Avalon
Irish fiddle music: Students from the Music Studio in Linwood and professional musicians will perform Irish songs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Galloway Township
Movie night: Macedonia Baptist Church invites the community to watch “The Hate You Give,” rated PG-13, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the church dining hall at Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free. For information, call 609-965-4211.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. 10th St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For more information visit speakez. toastmastersclubs.org
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Pleasantville
African American Poetry Celebration: Local poet Joann Peopples will lead the annual spoken word event 6 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic County Library branch, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The event is rescheduled from Feb. 20. The program is free. All ages are welcome. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Saint Pat’s beach tags: Limited edition 2019 Saint Patrick’s Day beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. To purchase, visit the tax office at City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Room 204, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall is accessible 24 hours a day, cash only.
Vineland
Flower arranging demo: The Countryside Garden Club will offer a demonstration by Bob Zandra of Anton’s Florist at 2 p.m. Thursday in the community event room at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information call 856-825-3426.
Woodbine
Free rabies clinic: The borough's annual rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue. Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers. Information about low-cost spay and neuter programs will be available at the clinic. For information, call the Clerk's Office at 609-861-2153.