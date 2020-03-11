Absecon
Kilts & Colors paint party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will sponsor a paint party from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Your CBD Store, 790 White Horse Pike. Jen Stairs will guide participants in creating their own Tree of Life painting. The event is open to all skill levels and age. Light fare and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. The cost is $30. Space is limited. To register, visit abseconarts.com or for information call 609-594-4564.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch’ group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Linwood
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes new members. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Free movie: “Knives Out,” rated PG-13, will be shown 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. Registration is required. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Student art exhibit at library: In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse concert: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community to a concert featuring the group Regenerated Soul at 7 p.m. Friday. Admission is free. There will be coffee and snacks. For information, call 609-927-2075.
Stafford Township
Southern Regional Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony: The 31st annual High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. March 28 at Calloway’s Restaurant, Route 9, Staffordville. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 at the door. Appetizers and a buffet are included; there will be a cash bar. RSVP by March 20 to Sue Spaschak at sspaschak@srsd.net or call 609-597-9481, ext. 4319.
{a}Tuckerton {/a}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div} {div class=”twDescription”}Environmental Commission meets: The Environmental Commission meets 7 p.m. second Thursdays at Borough Hall, 420 E. Main St. Any resident who wants to help improve the environment and the sustainability of the community is invited to attend. For information, call 609-296-2701 or visit tuckertonborough.com.{/div} {div class=”twDescription”}{a} {/a}{/div} {div id=”headerDiv” class=”twEDDescription”}Vineland {/div}‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’: The Cumberland Players will stage the comedy “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Little Theatre, Sherman Avenue and The Boulevard. Tickets are $17/$20. For information, call 856-692-5626 or visit cumberlandplayers.com.
Woodbine
Free tree seedlings available to residents: Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute tree seedlings as part of the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign. Residents are invited to come from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 to the gazebo on the bikepath at Washington and DeHirsch avenue. The seedlings are available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. Several varieties will be available. For information, call 609-861-2153.{p align=”center”}
