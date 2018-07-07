Absecon
Concerts in the Park: Residents are invited to listen to live music at the summer concert series at Heritage Park from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 12. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food is available for purchase at the concession stand. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.Gov.
Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Bridgeton
Library fundraiser: The Friends of the Library will hold a jewelry and book sale through July 21 during regular hours at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. All items are priced between 25 cents and $5. Proceeds help purchase new books. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor Township
Youth football registration: The EHT Youth Organization will hold signups from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park Fieldhouse. Kids ages 6 to 14, or incoming first- through eighth-graders may register. The fee is $100 for Pee Wee, JV and Varsity teams and $80 for Taxi division. For inforamtion, visit ehtyo.org.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at the Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-742-7076.
Library art exhibit: Galloway Cultural Arts will display its summer show “Sunlight,” through Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Works may be viewed during regular library hours. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer Food Service Program: The Board of Education offers all children ages 18 and younger a daily free meal through Aug. 9 through the 2018 Summer Food Service Program. For information, call 609-296-1719.
Longport
Blessing of the Animals: Pet owners of all faiths are invited to bring their animals to the Church of the Redeemer, 20th and Atlantic avenues, at 11:20 a.m. Sunday for a blessing. The event is free. Donations benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City. For information, call 305-393-6236.
Margate
Teen travel camp: Campers ages 12 to 16 are invited to join the National Treasure Teen Tour to visit several national parks from July 17-Aug. 2. The group departs from the Jewish Community Center. The cost is $3,400 per camper. For details, call 609-822-1167, ext. 138, or visit JCCAtlantic .org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Memorabilia of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Volunteers needed for beach walks: The city seeks volunteers to lead guided beach walks throughout the remainder of the summer. Candidates should have knowledge of the local flora, fauna and environment. Walks are held 9 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the south end location, 59th Street and Central Avenue at the entrance to Corson’s Inlet State Park, also 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the north end location, at the Ocean City/Longport Bridge parking lot. If interested, call Donna Schmitt at 609-525-9295 or email dschmitt@ocnj.us.
Sea Isle City
Movie night: The community is invited to watch a free movie from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday the Public Library, 4800 Central Ave. Call for the movie title. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Stone Harbor
Farmers market: The summer farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 2 at the Water Tower Plaza, 95th Street and Second Avenue.
{a}Upper Township{/a}
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
New business ribbon-cutting ceremony: The community is invited 4 p.m. Thursday to One Love Tattoo Studios & Art Gallery, at 710 E. Landis Ave. The ceremony is organized by Main Street Vineland in partnership with the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce. City, county and state representatives will attend. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}