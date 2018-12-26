Atlantic City
Kwanzaa celebrations at library: The community is invited to participate in Kwanzaa events at the Atlantic City Free Public Library’s main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. A themed craft time for children ages 6 to 12 and their families will be held 3:30 p.m. Friday. All supplies will be provided. The documentary “The Black Candle,” which traces the holiday’s growth out of the Black Power movement and narrated by Maya Angelou, will be shown 1 p.m. Saturday. The programs are free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
Tu B’Shevat seder: The community is invited to Temple Beth Shalom’s eighth annual Tu B’ Shevat seder and shabbat dinner 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. There will be a program to celebrate the New Year for the trees and a meal will be served. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by Jan. 15. To RSVP, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Cape May Court House
Game night for adults: Residents are invited to play games of all types from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Public Library, 30 W. Mechanic St. It’s free to join. For information, call 609-463-6386 or visit CMCLibrary.org.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily at the library branch at 22 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Live Christmas tree disposal:The Department of Public Works will collect live Christmas Trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their fresh-cut trees on the curb for collection. For additional information, call 609-263-6000.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Woodbine
Council reorganization meeting: Residents are invited to attend Borough Council’s 2019 swearing-in ceremony for returning council members 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Mayor William Pikolycky, who begins his eighth term, will give his annual State of the Borough address. For information, call 609-861-5301.