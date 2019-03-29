Atlantic City
NAACP scholarships available: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP is seeking applications for its annual scholarship program. Six high school seniors will each receive $1,250 toward their college education. Eligible students must live in the city and show acceptance to or full-time enrollment in any college or university for the fall semester. Applications should be received by April 5. Scholarships will be presented April 27 at the awards breakfast. For more details, call Ciera Logan at 609-572-2236 or email clogan@foxrothschild.com.
Egg Harbor City
Project Child Find: The Public School District is conducting its annual Project Child Find, which supports children in need of a preschool disabilities program designed for ages 3 to 5 years old. Residents who have concerns that their child may not be typically developing may call Gina Forester at 609-965-1034, ext. 136.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society hosts ‘Fireside Chat’: The community is invited to join longtime residents June Sheridan, Richard Squires and Dave Clayton from 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 5 at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave., as they tell stories about life in Egg Harbor Township. A $2 donation is requested, but admission is free to students and members of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society. For information, email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
Hammonton
Book signing: Motivational speaker Mindy Barnett will discuss her new book from 5 to 7 p.m. April 18 at Casciano Coffee Bar, 212 Bellevue Ave. There will be a Q&A session and books will be available for purchase. Admission is free. For information, call 609-561-2600.
Linwood
Spring farmers market: The farmers market will run for six consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 6 to May 11, at Central Square, 199 New Road. For information, call 717-919-3865.
Longport
Herb Stern Scholarship info: Applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are available. The program is open to student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership and a strong work ethic. The deadline to apply is April 15. For more information, call 609-541-3638 or visit longportscholarship fund.com.
Millville
Luna-Belle campaign: The Millville Historical Society seeks to raise $10,000 to purchase an original carousel horse from the former Union Lake Luna Park. The Society has named the horse Luna-Belle, in honor of the park. The horse will be displayed at The Mansion House on Columbia Avenue. Contributions in any amount are needed. For more information, call Jane Christy at 856 825 0066 or visit millvillehistoricalsociety .org.
Ocean City
Author’s tea: The Friends and Volunteers of the Free Public Library will hold the annual Author’s High Tea at 2 p.m. May 2 at the Flanders Hotel. Guest speaker will be mystery writer Nancy A. Hughes. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased from 6 to 8 p.m. April 12 and 10 a.m. to noon April 13 in the library atrium. For information, visit friendsvolunteers ocfpl.com.
Port Republic
Church offers simulcast: Port Church at 118 Main St. will host “Going Beyond,” a Priscilla Shirer simulcast, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 6. Tickets for the live-streamed event are $30 and includes lunch and snacks. RSVP is required. For more information or to register, call 609-652-6946 or visit portchurchnj.com.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The American Red Cross and the Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Seb Russo blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. April 3 at Saint Joseph Parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code kocsebrusso.
Somers Point
Craft a floral fascinator: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to a demonstration by Master Gardener Ann Cinquina at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will show how to craft a custom floral bonnet for spring. For more information, call 609-214-6967 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Stafford Township

Meet the Mayor Night: Residents are invited to an informal gathering to meet Mayor Greg Myhre from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St.

Tuckerton

Free movie: "Venom," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. To register, call 609-296-1470.

Upper Deerfield Township

Spring musical: Disney's "Frozen Jr." will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.

Wildwood Crest

Mayor's Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor's Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. April 6 along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
