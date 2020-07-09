Absecon
Best Flower Pot Garden Party: The winner of the Best Flower Pot Contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Wear a facial covering. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3. For information, visit the group's facebook page.
Atlantic City
Summer reading program for adults: The Atlantic City Free Public Library invites adults who like to read to join its online program — Imagine Your Story — through Aug. 15. Registration is required. There will be weekly prize drawings and an end-of-summer drawing for adults who meet certain participation levels. To register, visit acfpl.readsquared.com. Those who register will be provided with instructions and Zoom meeting details. For information, call 609-345-2269.
Brigantine
Knights of Columbus yard sale, The St. Thomas Parish KofC store at 601 Bayshore Ave., is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The community may donate unwanted but usable items; no clothing or shoes. For information, call 609-266-2123.
Church fundraiser: Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, will host a garage and baked goods sale from 8 to 4 p.m. Saturday July 11. Masks are required. For information, call 856-697-2255.
Pleasantville
St. Mary's community garden: The community is invited from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays to help tend the garden at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 11 W. Bayview Ave. Bounty from the garden may be enjoyed by all. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. For more information, call 609-686-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Save a Turtle T-shirts on sale: Members of Environmental Commission will sell 2020 Save a Turtle T-shirts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in front of the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd., adjacent to the Welcome Center. In the event of inclement weather, the T-shirts will be sold through the front window of the Community Lodge. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $15 for long sleeve. The Environmental Commission is promoting the shirts to remind the community of the importance of diamondback terrapin turtles in the local ecosystem.
Food pantry open: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Cumberland County hosts a food distribution center for individuals/families/caregivers through the end of July. The distribution takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays at the club's headquarters at 560 Crystal Ave. The Community Food Bank, M25 Initiative and area farmers are major providers for the initiative. For more information, call 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: The outdoor farmers market will be held 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Labor Day weekend at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks and vendors are required to practice extra safety and disinfecting measures in and around their booth space. For information, visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Sand Sculpting Festival postponed: The eighth annual Wildwood Crest Sand Sculpting Festival scheduled for Friday will be postponed until Saturday due to the threat of heavy rain. The event will be held at the same location on the Heather Road Beach from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
