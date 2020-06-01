Atlantic City
Library and A.C. Arts Foundation to partner for online storytime: The Atlantic City Free Public Library and Atlantic City Arts Foundation invite patrons to a storytime 10:30 a.m. June 8. The ACAF’s Peter Hagen will read “Maybe Something Beautiful: How Art Transformed a Neighborhood” by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell. The video will be posted on the library’s Youth Services Facebook page. For more information, visit ACFPL.org.
Stockton opens parking garage: Stockton University has opened its parking lot and parking garage to the public through Labor Day.The rate for the parking lot on Hartford Avenue and the Boardwalk is $5 a day Monday-Friday, and $10 a day Saturday and Sunday. Special rates may be in effect for events. Information is online at stockton.edu/parking.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Ocean City
Annual flower show goes virtual for 2020: The NJ Flower Show presented by the Garden Club of Ocean City originally scheduled for June 5 to 7 at the Music Pier will be a virtual event this year, according to organizers. Submit photos of your home gardens or flower arrangements to events@ocnj.us and a few will be posted via the Ocean City Music Pier Facebook Page @MusicPier. The submission deadline is June 7 and we will post the featured selections by June 9. There is no theme, but please be sure to provide your name, any special information about your submission and share any gardening tips you came across while working on your project.
Sea Isle City
2020 veterans beach tags: United States military veterans who live in or visit Sea Isle City can receive a complimentary Veterans Beach Tag, which allows them to enjoy the resort’s beaches without paying beach fees. Sea Isle City’s 2020 Veterans Beach Tag commemorates the 50th anniversary of United States Army Corporal Michael Crescenz posthumously receiving the Medal of Honor. The beach tag is engraved with the image of the 19 year old war hero wearing his medal. Crescenz was a Philadelphia native who spent the summers of his youth in Sea Isle City. Veterans Beach Tags can be obtained daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sea Isle City Beach Tag Office, located inside the Welcome Center at 300 JFK Blvd. Each veteran must present their DD214 Discharge Papers and one other form of identification. For more information, visit SeaIsleCityNJ.us or call 609-263-8687, ext. 105.
Fire Department fundraiser: The Main Avenue Fire Department Company 4 will hold its annual hot roast beef sandwich fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Oak and Main roads Fire Station. Ticket holders get two sandwiches for a donation of $10. The event is take out only, with a drive-thru pickup. Advance tickets may be purchased from any member, or make an appointment to purchase tickets by contacting the department's Facebook page. A limited amount of tickets will be available the day of the event.
