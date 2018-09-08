Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May Court House
Movie night: The Public Library at 30 W. Mechanic St. will show the drama/romance film “Finding Your Feet,” rated PG-13, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-463-6386.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Open recreation: All ages are invited to play games and other activities from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. For more information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Blood drive: The Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 609-294-1197 or TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Art in the Park: The Hamilton Historical Society will hold its Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50. Rain date is Sept. 16.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. Memorabilia of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on exhibit. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club seeks new members: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. For information, call 609-465-3251.
New social club for single women: A new group for single, divorced or widowed women of any age will meet at the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd. The focus is to offer socializing and camaraderie. It is free to join. For more information, call 609-263-2081.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. For information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to volunteer to help with community projects. Meetings are held 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For more information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.