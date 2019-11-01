Absecon
Christmas bazaar: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish at 591 New Jersey Ave. will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9. The event features over 40 crafters and vendors. There will be raffles, home baked goods for sale and a white elephant room. Lunch and dinner will be available for purchase both days. For more information, call 609-335-5214.
Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church, in partnership with the Hands of Compassion Ministry, will host a free Thanksgiving day dinner at noon Nov. 28 at the church at 31 N. Pearl St. Volunteers and food/monetary donations are needed. For more information on the dinner or to donate/volunteer, call 855-818-3810 or visit faithinactioncentral.com.
Buena Vista Township
Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives: Donations of canned food and non-perishable items for the Community Food Pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank may be brought to the township post offices, the municipal building, and the Community Center on Jackson Road. Thanksgiving donations may be dropped off through Nov. 9 and Christmas donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The community is invited to sign up for the seventh annual Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Turkey Trot on Nov. 30. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk begins 9 a.m. The first 75 runners will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advance registration is $25 for runners and $10 for walkers. Same day registration is $30/$15. For more information, call Brent at 609-602-1086 or email brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: Anyone interested in joining the environmental commission should call Borough Hall at 609-561-3178 or email gconway@folsom-borough.com
Longport
Artist reception: The community is invited to meet local artist Carmel Patrone from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. Her work will be displayed in the library through the end of the year and may be viewed during regular business hours. Light refreshments will be provided during the reception. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or email library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Sea Isle City
Online swimming pool survey: Residents are encouraged to fil out an online survey to help city officials determine whether or not to build a municipal pool at 4501 Park Road. The survey will be available to all local property owners through 8 p.m. Nov. 5. Property owners who do not have access to the internet may obtain a paper copy of the survey at the Welcome Center and the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall during normal business hours.
Somers Point
Shore Memorial to honor vets: For the fourth consecutive year, Shore Medical Center will host a Veterans Day ceremony at noon Nov. 11 at the park along Bay Avenue. As part of the tribute, Shore invites the community to submit the name of friends or family members who have served in the military to be included on a flag that will be planted in the lawn at the hospital. Submit the full name of the veteran(s) and branch of military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.
Ventnor
Lung cancer awareness walk: A 1-mile Walk to Survive fundraiser to benefit the Every Breath Counts Foundation will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 16 along the Ventnor Boardwalk. Registration begins 9 a.m. at St. James RC Church Community Center, Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk. On site registration is $30 adults, $20 youth. Lung cancer survivors walk for free. For information, visit everybreathcounts.net.
Vineland
Women’s club hosts craft night: The Woman’s Club of Vineland invites local women to a free craft night and meet and greet 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the clubhouse at 677 S. Main Road. Make a fall craft while learning about the club and its charitable projects. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-696-3944.
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays, November 7, November 14, & November 21. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.{p class=”xmsonormal”}
